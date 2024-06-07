15 Kopeks 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1946 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3364 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 391. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.

