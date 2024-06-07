Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1946 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1946 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1946
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1946 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3364 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 391. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1946 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

