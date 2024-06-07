Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1946
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1946 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3364 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 391. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
