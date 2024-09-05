15 Kopeks 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1945 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (22) XF (9) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS65 (10) MS64 (2) MS63 (11) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) Service NGC (23) RNGA (1) ННР (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (22)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (2)

MS67 (10)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (15)