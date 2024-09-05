Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1945 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1945 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1945
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1945 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

