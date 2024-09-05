Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1945
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1945 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 4
