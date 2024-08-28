Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1943 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1943
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1943 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 360. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
