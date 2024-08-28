Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1943 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1943 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1943 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1943
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1943 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 360. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

