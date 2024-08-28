15 Kopeks 1943 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1943 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 360. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

