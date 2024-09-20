Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1942 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1942
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1942 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
680 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
