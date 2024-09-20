15 Kopeks 1942 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1942 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (19) XF (19) VF (10) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (12) MS62 (12) MS61 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (31) PCGS (4) ННР (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (11)

Coins.ee (4)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (1)

Empire (4)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Hess Divo (3)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (2)

MS67 (5)

New York Sale (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisor (2)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (10)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (4)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (2)

Восточно-европейский (1)