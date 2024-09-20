Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1942 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1942 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1942 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1942
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1942 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
680 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 4, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Hermes Auctions - September 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Russia 15 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

