Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1941 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1941 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1941 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1941
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1941 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 15,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1941 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

