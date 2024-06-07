Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1941 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1941
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1941 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 15,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
