Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1940 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1940 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1940 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1940
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1940 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 20,250. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

  All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (11)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

