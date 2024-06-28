Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1939 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1939 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1939 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1939
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1939 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 963 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9200 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

