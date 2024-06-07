Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1938 "Type 1937-1946" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1938 "Type 1937-1946" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1938 "Type 1937-1946" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1938
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1938 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 22,500. Bidding took place January 20, 2023.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

