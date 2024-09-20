15 Kopeks 1937 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1937 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (10) VF (6) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (5) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Coins and Medals (8)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (2)

MS67 (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (2)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (5)