15 Kopeks 1937 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1937
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1937 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
