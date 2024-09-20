Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1937 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1937 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1937 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1937
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1937 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Imperial Coin - July 31, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - March 20, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 20, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1937 at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

