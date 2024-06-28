Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1936 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1936 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1936 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1936
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1936 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

