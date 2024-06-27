Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1935 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1935 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1935 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1935 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 23200 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

