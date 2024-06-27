Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1935 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1935
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1935 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
