15 Kopeks 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1934 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

