Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1934
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1934 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 14600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1934 at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
