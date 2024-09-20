Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1934
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1934 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (10)
- Frühwald (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (6)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 14600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search