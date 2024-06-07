Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1933 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1933
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1933 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 173,583. Bidding took place August 8, 2024.
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2025 $
Price in auction currency 173583 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
