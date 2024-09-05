Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1932 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1932 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1932 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1932
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1932 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 38,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
