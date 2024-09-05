15 Kopeks 1932 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1932 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 38,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

