Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1931 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Coins and Medals (20)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (8)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1931 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search