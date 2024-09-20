15 Kopeks 1930 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1930 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

