Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1930 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1930
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1930 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.
