Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1930 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1930 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1930 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1930
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1930 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 14235 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

