15 Kopeks 1929 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1929
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1929 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 56,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
