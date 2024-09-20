15 Kopeks 1929 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1929 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 56,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (56) AU (12) XF (7) VF (2) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (13) MS65 (6) MS64 (9) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF25 (2) Service ННР (8) NGC (23) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (21)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (7)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Rare Coins (4)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (12)

Russiancoin (12)

VL Nummus (2)