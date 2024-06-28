Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1927 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1927 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1927
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1927 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (16)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (21)
  • Katz (8)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (13)
  • Russiancoin (32)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1927 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search