15 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1927
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1927 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Search