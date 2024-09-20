Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1925 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1925
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1925 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
