15 Kopeks 1925 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1925 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (41) AU (30) XF (8) VF (2) No grade (54) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (9) MS65 (5) MS64 (5) MS63 (7) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service ННР (13) PCGS (4) NGC (20)

