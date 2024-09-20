Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1925 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1925 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1925 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1925
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1925 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1925 at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

