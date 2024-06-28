Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1924 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1875 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 21, 2015.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 11800 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
