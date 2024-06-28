Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1924 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1875 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 11800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
