Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1923 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1923 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1923 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1923
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1923 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Восточно-европейский - September 12, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1923 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

