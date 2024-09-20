15 Kopeks 1923 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1923 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

