Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1923 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1923
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1923 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (37)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (10)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (10)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- MS67 (6)
- New York Sale (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Numisor (5)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (4)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (12)
- Russiancoin (36)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
