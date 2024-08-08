Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1922 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1922 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1922 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1922 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 41474 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

