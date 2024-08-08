15 Kopeks 1922 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1922 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 41474 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (34) AU (13) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (28) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (6) MS63 (13) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) VF35 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (4) PF65 (1) PF64 (5) PF63 (1) PF62 (4) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service ННР (10) PCGS (4) NGC (26) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (6)

Coins and Medals (14)

Coins.ee (3)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (4)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (4)

MS67 (5)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisor (3)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (27)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)