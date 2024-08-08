Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1922 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1922 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 41474 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
