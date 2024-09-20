Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1921 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1921
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1921 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 61000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
123 ... 8
