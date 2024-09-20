15 Kopeks 1921 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1921 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 21, 2015.

