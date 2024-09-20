Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1921 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1921 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1921 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1921
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1921 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (30)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Coins and Medals (18)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Katz (21)
  • MS67 (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 61000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - April 13, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - April 13, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1921 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search