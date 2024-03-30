10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1992 with mark (ЛМД). This undefined coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (18) XF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) RNGA (1) ННР (7) PCGS (2)

