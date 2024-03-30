Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1992 with mark (ЛМД). This undefined coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.

Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

