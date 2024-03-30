Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1992 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Weight 6,1 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1992
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1992 with mark (ЛМД). This undefined coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (7)
- GGN (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search