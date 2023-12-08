Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1991 with mark (ММД). This undefined coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 17100 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction RedSquare - December 12, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction RedSquare - December 12, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction MS67 - December 3, 2020
Seller MS67
Date December 3, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Alexander - November 5, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Alexander - November 5, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 5, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Alexander - December 6, 2018
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Alexander - December 6, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

