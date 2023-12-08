Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1991 (ММД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Weight 6,1 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1991 with mark (ММД). This undefined coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 17100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date December 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 3, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 5, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
