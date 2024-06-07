Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1991 with mark (ЛМД). This undefined coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 181,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Empire - April 16, 2016
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Empire - February 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

