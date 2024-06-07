10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1991 with mark (ЛМД). This undefined coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 181,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

