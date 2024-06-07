Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1991 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Weight 6,1 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1991 with mark (ЛМД). This undefined coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 181,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
