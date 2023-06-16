Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1991 М. Brass plated steel (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Brass plated steel

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1991 М Brass plated steel - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1991 М Brass plated steel - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Copper plated steel
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. Brass plated steel. This steel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1691 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,211. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1211 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian steel coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search