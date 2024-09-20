Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1991 "Type 1961-1991". Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1991
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1991 . Without mintmark. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1457 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
