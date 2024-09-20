Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1991 "Type 1961-1991". Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1991 "Type 1961-1991" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1991 "Type 1961-1991" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1991 . Without mintmark. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1457 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

