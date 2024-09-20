10 Kopeks 1991 "Type 1961-1991". Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1991 . Without mintmark. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1457 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (21) XF (15) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) Service RNGA (2) ННР (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (13)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (13)

Empire (17)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (2)

MS67 (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Russian Heritage (1)