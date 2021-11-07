10 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) SP67 (2) PL65 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)