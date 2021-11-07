Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 М at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 М at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
