Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

