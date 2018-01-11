Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
