10 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) SP66 (1) Service PCGS (1)