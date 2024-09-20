Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1990 М (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1990
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1990 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 41200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 16, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 7, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
