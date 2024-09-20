Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1990 М (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1990 М - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1990 М - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1990 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (13)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 41200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Russian Heritage - April 4, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Imperial Coin - January 27, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Imperial Coin - January 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - July 16, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - July 16, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 16, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - May 7, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - May 7, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 7, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 М at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1990 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search