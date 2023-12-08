Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1990. Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Without mintmark
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1990 . Without mintmark. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
