10 Kopeks 1990. Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1990 . Without mintmark. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) Condition (slab) SP66 (3) Service PCGS (3)