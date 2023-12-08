Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1990. Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1990 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1990 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1990
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1990 . Without mintmark. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price

Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price

Russia 10 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Search