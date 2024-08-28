Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1989
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1989 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1989 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1989 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1989 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1989 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

