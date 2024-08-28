Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1988 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1386 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PL69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition PL69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
