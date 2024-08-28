10 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1988 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1386 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (8) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) SP66 (7) PL69 (2) PL66 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (8)