Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1987 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1987 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1987
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1987 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2022.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction MS67 - November 4, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 4, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction MS67 - April 16, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1987 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

