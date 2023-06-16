Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1987
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1987 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 4, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
