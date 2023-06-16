10 Kopeks 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1987 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (4) UNC (20) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) SP66 (8) SP63 (7) PL67 (1) PL66 (1) PL65 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (19)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (11)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

MS67 (6)

Numisbalt (3)