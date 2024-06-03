10 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2015.

Сondition UNC (14) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) SP66 (9) Service PCGS (10)