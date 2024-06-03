Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1986
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - February 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3150 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - September 27, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1986 at auction Empire - April 18, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search