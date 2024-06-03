Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2015.
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3150 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
