Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1985 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place July 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search