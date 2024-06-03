10 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1985 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place July 28, 2022.

Сondition UNC (10) XF (2) Condition (slab) SP67 (7) SP66 (2) Service PCGS (10)