Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1983 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1983 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1983
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1983 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction AURORA - April 11, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 11, 2019
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Alexander - February 28, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Alexander - February 28, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date February 28, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Alexander - May 30, 2014
Russia 10 Kopeks 1983 at auction Alexander - May 30, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date May 30, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

