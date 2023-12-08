Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1983 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
