10 Kopeks 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1982 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1167 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) SP66 (6) Service PCGS (7) ННР (1)