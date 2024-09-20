Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1982 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1167 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 ₽
Price in auction currency 10 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search