Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1982 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1982 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1982
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1982 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1167 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 ₽
Price in auction currency 10 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - April 11, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 11, 2019
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1982 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

