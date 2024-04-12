10 Kopeks 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1981 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 43,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

