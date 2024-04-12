Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1981 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 43,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 43000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
