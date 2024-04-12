Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1981 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1981 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1981
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1981 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 43,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 43000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1981 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

