Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1980 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1980 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1980
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1980 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1980 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1980 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1980 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1980 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1980 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

