10 Kopeks 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1980 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

