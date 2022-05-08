Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (9)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1980 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
