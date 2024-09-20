Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2085 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search