10 Kopeks 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2085 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (7) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) SP66 (6) PL65 (3) Service NGC (3) ННР (1) PCGS (6)