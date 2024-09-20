Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1979
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2085 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition PL65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

