10 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1977 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) SP66 (2) SP64 (5) Service PCGS (6)