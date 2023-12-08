Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1977 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition SP64
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 6800 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
