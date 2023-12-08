Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1977
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1977 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition SP64
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 6800 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1977 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1977 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1977 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1977 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

