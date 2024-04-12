Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1976 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 141,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1518 $
Price in auction currency 141000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search