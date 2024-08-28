Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1975
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1975 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1975 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1975 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1975 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1975 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1975 at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1975 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search