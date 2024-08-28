10 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (5) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) SP66 (2) PL65 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (4)