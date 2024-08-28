Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1973 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL63 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
