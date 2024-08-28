Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1973
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1973 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL63 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1973 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1973 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

