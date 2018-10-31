Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1972 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,900. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1972 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1972 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

