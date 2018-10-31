Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1972 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,900. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
