Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1970
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1970 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1970 at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1970 at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1970 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1970 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1970 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1970 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1970 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1970 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

