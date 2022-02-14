Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
