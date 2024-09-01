10 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1899 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.

