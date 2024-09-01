Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1899 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 CCG
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Imperial Coin - September 21, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

