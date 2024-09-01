Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1899 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 CCG
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
