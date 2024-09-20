Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1968
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
