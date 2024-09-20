Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2022.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 2, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1968 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

